Clerk Threatened With Knife

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a convenience store clerk.

According to Salina Police, Wednesday at about 5:30 AM, officers responded to Kwik Shop, 1727 W. Crawford, in reference to a suspect threatening employees with a knife.

Employees reported a subject identified as Maurio Williams (43), had been in the store earlier being belligerent and was told to leave, which he did. He returned a short time later and began threatening to stab the clerk while holding a knife.

Williams was still on the property, with the knife, when officers arrived. They were able to get Williams to drop the knife and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County jail in reference to Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat and Trespassing.