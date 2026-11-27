The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 will have one team, the Derby Panthers, play to the final weekend of the 2026 fall season.

The Panthers defeated Manhattan 20-0 on Friday to qualify for the 2026 Class 6A state championship game this Saturday where they Panthers will play Mill Valley for the state title.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 7-23, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-9, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 17-18, 7-5 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 2-3-1 record. … The Panther football team defeated Manhattan 20-0 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 4-27, 1-11 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 4-5, 3-3 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-7-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Eagle football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 28-24 against Manhattan.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 30-7, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 10-2-0, 6-0-0 record. … The Maverick football team finished the season with a 4-6, 2-4 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 6-5 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the season with a 6-3, 4-2 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 10-21, 4-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 6-8-3, 1-4-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 2-7, 1-5 record.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 12 0

Maize 5 1 9 2

Salina South 4 2 6 3

Hutchinson 3 3 4 6

Maize South 2 4 3 6

Valley Center 1 5 2 7

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 20

Derby 20, Manhattan 0

Saturday, November 28

Derby vs. Mill Valley

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 18 2 0 6 0 0

Salina South 11 6 1 4 2 0

Maize 11 7 0 4 2 0

Hutchinson 11 6 0 3 3 0

Derby 9 7 1 2 3 1

Valley Center 6 8 3 1 4 1

Campus 2 14 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 30 7 12 0

Maize 31 10 9 2

Derby 17 18 7 5

Salina South 13 21 6 5

Valley Center 10 21 4 7

Campus 7 23 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11