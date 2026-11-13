PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 12 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 entered the 2nd round of the 2026 football playoffs with four teams remaining, two in Class 6A and two in Class 5A.

The AVCTL 1 enters the third week with half of those teams remaining, both in Class 6A as Derby and Maize High saw their seasons continue with victories in the 6A quarterfinals, while Maize South and Hutchinson saw their seasons come to an end on Friday with losses in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The AVCTL 1 had the Maize South Maverick boys play for the Class 5A state championship on Saturday, but the Mavericks fell 3-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 7-23, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the season with an 0-9, 0-6 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 17-18, 7-5 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 2-3-1 record. … The Panther football team defeated Free State 56-14 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 4-27, 1-11 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the season with a 4-5, 3-3 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 31-10, 9-2 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-7-0, 4-2-0 record. … The Eagle football team defeated Washburn Rural 39-11 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team finished the season with a 30-7, 12-0 record. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Saturday in the 5A state championship match. … The Maverick football team lost 34-7 against Bishop Carroll on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 6-5 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-1, 4-2-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the season with a 6-3, 4-2 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 10-21, 4-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 6-8-3, 1-4-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the season with a 2-7, 1-5 record.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 10 0

Maize 5 1 9 1

Salina South 4 2 6 3

Hutchinson 3 3 4 6

Maize South 2 4 3 6

Valley Center 1 5 2 7

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 6

Derby 56, Free State 14

Maize 39, Washburn Rural 11

Bishop Carroll 34, Maize South 7

Andover 10, Hutchinson 7

Friday, November 13

Wichita Northwest at Derby

Manhattan at Maize

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 18 2 0 6 0 0

Salina South 11 6 1 4 2 0

Maize 11 7 0 4 2 0

Hutchinson 11 6 0 3 3 0

Derby 9 7 1 2 3 1

Valley Center 6 8 3 1 4 1

Campus 2 14 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 30 7 12 0

Maize 31 10 9 2

Derby 17 18 7 5

Salina South 13 21 6 5

Valley Center 10 21 4 7

Campus 7 23 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11