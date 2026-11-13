No Charges in Soccer Complex Crash

No charges will be filed against the woman who drove a pickup truck onto a field at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita and killed two people.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says the October 17th crash was not intentional, and investigators found evidence to support that conclusion. Authorities say a Garden City woman was driving her husband’s truck and was asleep or falling asleep in a parking space when the truck was put into drive and entered the soccer field.

According to the agency, after reviewing the evidence, it’s clear the woman did not drive onto the field intentionally. She had put her seat back to take a nap. There was also a sunshade on the windshield.

A man and a child, both from McPherson, were killed. They are identified as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. Ten other people were injured.