Bike Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who was caught on camera unsuccessfully tried to steal an E-Bike. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Monday, November 9, at approximately 10:30 PM a suspect attempted to steal an Ouxi V8 750W Fat Tire E-Bike, valued at about $800, which was in the 1800 block of S. 9th.

The suspect attempted to cut the chain lock used to secure the bike. The suspect appears to have a tattoo on the back of his neck. The suspect also had two bags during the attempted theft.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-29316.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.