Biggest Outdoors Weekend of Year

It’s a Kansas tradition to open the pheasant and quail seasons on the second Saturday in November. If you’re a bird hunter, you’ve probably had opening day marked on your calendar.

The Kansas pheasant and quail season opens this Saturday, November 14th.

According to the Kansas Upland Bird Forecast, the pheasant population this year decreased across all regions as there was heavy rain during peak hatch across most of the primary range limiting production.

Al Gebhart from Ace Hardware and Sporting Goods says while hunters who simply tramp through random fields may struggle, those who carefully scout out high-quality habitat spots are much more likely to flush birds. He says there are birds out there if you can find the right habitat.

Despite the spotty pheasant numbers, the outlook for other upland game is more encouraging. Quail numbers are looking particularly strong this year.

Officials remind hunters that landowner permission is required before hunting on private land, whether the land is posted or not. Land posted with purple paint on fence posts is the same as land posted with “Hunting By Written Permission Only” signs and both types require written permission before hunting.

The Kansas Upland Bird Forecast is a useful tools hunters can utilize.

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Photo via Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks