Animal Control Officer Roles to Change

The operational transfer of the Salina Animal Shelter to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter is a month away. The private, non-profit, no-kill animal welfare organization officially takes over on December 13.

Salina City Manager Jacob Wood tells KSAL News under the approved agreement Prairie Paws, a regional animal welfare organization that already operated three shelter, is scheduled to take full control and begin complete operations of the shelter at 329 N. 2nd St. on December 13.

Wood said an independent consultant’s operational assessment which highlighted systemic challenges in municipal management made it evident a change was needed. The contract establishes a base annual operational fee of approximately $462,000 paid to Prairie Paws.

Under the new private-public division, shelter operations and field animal control will be separated into two distinct roles:

Prairie Paws Shelter Operations Manages internal facility upkeep, animal care, intake, vaccinations, and community adoptions. Oversees daily kennel maintenance and coordinates volunteer programs. Leverages a multi-facility network (including locations in Ottawa, Manhattan, and Emporia) to transfer animals between shelters to manage overcrowding and broaden adoption reach.

City Animal Control Officer Changes Field animal control services will shift under the direct oversight of the Salina Police Department. Officers will focus heavily on stray pickup, calls for service, and public safety rather than managing day-to-day shelter intake, kennel cleaning, or facility maintenance. The city is exploring expanded roles for these positions, mirroring community resource officer models used in other municipalities to broaden duties beyond standard enforcement.



Wood emphasized that offloading internal shelter duties will free animal control staff from time-consuming back-office chores like cleaning kennels and administering vaccinations, allowing them to focus entirely on field operations, public safety response, and community education.