PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 11 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 was guaranteed to have at least two of its seven football teams advance out of the first round of playoffs this past Friday, the AVCTL 1 was also ensured they would be without at least two team as AVCTL 1 rivals Salina South and Maize South, and Maize High and Campus met in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

The AVCTL 1 will have four teams alive this Friday night when the 2nd round of Kansas high school football playoffs takes place, but one of those four teams will not be Salina South as the Cougars lost 17-14 against Maize South in the intra-AVCTL 1 duo in the opening round this past week. Maize High defeated Campus 54-0 in the other intra-AVCTL 1 showdown.

Derby defeated Wichita North 64-0 in Class 6A and Hutchinson defeated Emporia 35-0 in Class 5A as the other two AVCTL 1 football teams to advance to this week’s 2nd round.

Valley Center lost 53-0 against Hays in the other AVCTL 1 football playoff game this past week.

The AVCTL 1 volleyball season was led by city of Maize as both Maize High and Maize South qualified for their respective state tournaments and placed. Maize and Maize South were the only AVCTL 1 volleyball teams to qualify for state tournaments this season. Maize High finished 4th in Class 6A while Maize South finished 3rd in Class 5A.

The AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer season is still active with one team still remaining alive, which is the Maize South Mavericks, who won a Class 5A quarterfinal championship on Monday and will compete in the Class 5A state tournament on Saturday.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team finished the season with a 7-23, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 54-0 against Maize High in the 1st round of the Class 6A playoffs.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 17-18, 7-5 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 9-7-1, 2-3-1 record. … The Panther football team defeated Wichita North 64-0 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team finished the season with a 4-27, 1-11 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team finished the season with an 11-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Emporia 35-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished in 4th place in the Class 6A state tournament. The Lady Eagles went 2-1 in pool play on Thursday, defeating Garden City 2-1 and Washburn Rural 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Blue Valley West. The Lady Eagles lost both matches on Saturday, losing 2-0 against Mill Valley in the semifinals and 2-0 against Blue Valley in the consolation finals. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team lost 3-1 against Wichita East on Thursday in the regional finals. … The Eagle football team defeated Campus 54-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team placed 3rd in the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend. The Lady Mavericks went 3-0 in pool play on Friday, defeating Lansing 2-0, Great Bend 2-0, and Blue Valley Southwest 2-0. The Lady Mavericks went 1-1 on Saturday, as they lost 2-0 against St. James Academy in the semifinals but rebounded and defeated Lansing 2-0 in the consolation finals to earn 3rd place. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Bishop Carroll 4-2 on Thursday in the regional final. The Mavericks defeated Hays 6-1 on Monday to win the quarterfinal championship. … The Maverick football team defeated Salina South 17-14 on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team finished the season with a 13-21, 6-5 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 against Newton on Thursday in the regional finals. … The Cougar football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 17-14 against Maize South in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the season with a 10-21, 4-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 6-8-3, 1-4-1 record. … The Hornet football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 53-0 against Hays in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCTL 1 Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 6 0 9 0

Maize 5 1 8 1

Salina South 4 2 6 3

Hutchinson 3 3 4 5

Maize South 2 4 3 5

Valley Center 1 5 2 7

Campus 0 6 0 9

Friday, October 30

Derby 64, Wichita North 0

Maize 54, Campus 0

Maize South 17, Salina South 14

Hutchinson 35, Emporia 0

Hays 53, Valley Center 0

Friday, November 6

Free State at Derby

Washburn Rural at Maize

Maize South at Bishop Carroll

Hutchinson at Andover

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 18 1 0 6 0 0

Salina South 11 6 1 4 2 0

Maize 11 7 0 4 2 0

Hutchinson 11 6 0 3 3 0

Derby 9 7 1 2 3 1

Valley Center 6 8 3 1 4 1

Campus 2 14 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 30 7 12 0

Maize 31 10 9 2

Derby 17 18 7 5

Salina South 13 21 6 5

Valley Center 10 21 4 7

Campus 7 23 1 10

Hutchinson 4 27 1 11