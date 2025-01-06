Preliminary Data Shows Historic Snow Amounts

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service indicates some of largest snowfall amounts ever recorded in some parts of Kansas.

Here are some preliminary totals from across Central Kansas:

18 inches – Chapman

16.4 inches – Abilene

15 inches – Lincoln

15 inches – 4 miles NE Delphos

14 inches – Beloit

12 inches – Salina

12 inches – Minneapolis

12 inches – Bennington

10 inches – 8 miles NNE Kanopolis

9 inches – Lindsborg

9 inches – 8 miles NW Marquette

8.5 inches – 5 miles E Bridgeport

7.5 inches – McPherson