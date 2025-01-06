Preliminary Data Shows Historic Snow Amounts

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service indicates some of largest snowfall amounts ever recorded in some parts of Kansas.
Here are some preliminary totals from across Central Kansas:
18 inches – Chapman
16.4 inches – Abilene
15 inches – Lincoln
15 inches – 4 miles NE Delphos
14 inches – Beloit
12 inches – Salina
12 inches – Minneapolis
12 inches – Bennington
10 inches – 8 miles NNE Kanopolis
9 inches – Lindsborg
9 inches – 8 miles NW Marquette
8.5 inches – 5 miles E Bridgeport
7.5 inches – McPherson
Here are some of the previous worst snow storms ever in Salina:
12 inches – 1/18/1962, 3/9/1909
11.8 inches – 3/16/1970
11.6 inches – 2/21/1971
11.3 inches – 3/19/1998
10.2 inches – 2/23/2003
10.0 inches – 12/23/1918
9.2 inches – 2/7/1980
8.8 inches – 2/16/1975
8.7 inches – 11/9/1888