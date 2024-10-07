Prairieland Market Grand Opening Announced

Prairieland Market’s new store will officially open next month, with multiple events planned.

CEO and Executive Director Vickee Spicer tells KSAL News, the kitchen in store’s new location on Sante Fe has been inspected and employees have started cooking this week. She says the current store on 305 E Walnut St, will officially close this coming Saturday, October 12th., at 5:00 pm.

The grand opening of the new store will be on Saturday, November 9th.

A donor event will occur on Tuesday, October 22nd for contributions to the new store.

Prairieland Market will have a soft opening to the public on Wednesday, October 23rd.