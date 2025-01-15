Powering the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

A Salina business is helping to power a local Salina organization in its fight against childhood cancer.

JAE’s Electric made a $3,000 donation to the Love, Chloe Foundation, which is a childhood cancer organization that provides immediate support to area families who have a child fighting cancer.

Love, Chloe Foundation Executive Director Heidi Feyerherm tells KSAL News donations like this make a big difference. The Foundation provides immediate support to area families through Warrior Wagons, Financial Assistance Grants and the Monkey In My Chair program.

Jim Reed from JAE’s Electric tells KSAL News it was a very easy decision to support the Love Chloe Foundation.

Reed says after he and his wife attended the most recent gala hosted by the organization they decided to support the effort.

Feyerherm says her organization could not do what they do without the support of businesses like JAE’s Electric.

Along with providing hope for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis with immediate financial and family support, the The Love, Chloe Foundation also contributes to the funding of childhood cancer research through the DIPG Collaborative, a network of foundations that combined funds to research. Since 2011, the DIPG Collaborative has given more than $7.5 million to childhood cancer research.

_ _ _

Photo: (from left) Love, Chloe Foundation Executive Director Heidi Feyerherm and Jim Reed from JAE’s Electric