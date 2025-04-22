Postharvest Wheat Pricing Decisions

Drought conditions are forecast to either persist or develop for much of Kansas through June but wheat conditions currently remain good. The liklihood of at least a decent wheat harvest is high, which makes now a great time to begin developing your postharvest wheat marketing plan.

As of April 6, 51 percent of Kansas wheat was either in good or excellent condition, better than last year at this time, much better than the five-year average of 40 percent and the best overall condition since 2021 for this time of the year.

And while the “goodness of fit,” (i.e., R2 = .1441) isn’t that high, there is clearly a relationship between good crop conditions and yield prospects.

At the time of this writing, July Hard Red Winter Wheat futures were trading in the lower $5.70s, which unfortunately aren’t that far from the contract lows near $5.50 per bushel. For many Kansas farmers, it has been challenging to forward price their wheat this year at profitable levels.

The chart below depicts the seasonality of average Kansas wheat prices as reported by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). Three seasonals — the five-, 10- and 15-year averages — are charted but each shows that as we near harvest, in May and June, prices improve, suggesting patience before we do any further preharvest marketing.

Developing a Postharvest Marketing Plan

When considering postharvest marketing, there are roughly five alternatives to consider: 1. Store unhedged (possibly what many folks consider) 2. Store and hedge, (store the crop and sell futures or buy a put option)

3. Sell the crop at harvest (what a lot folks do)

4. Sell the crop and buy a call option1 (“minimum price contract”)

5. Sell the crop; buy a call and sell a call (i.e., a call spread, in order to lower the overall cost).

As the chart above depicts, our analysis2 of storing wheat both on farm and commercially, unhedged, suggests that year-in and year-out, it is not profitable. My estimate of wheat storage costs from harvest to mid-February is roughly $0.31 per bushel for on farm stored and $0.59 cents for commercially stored wheat.

Currently though, wheat basis is weaker (more negative) than average, and there is significant “carry” in wheat futures, meaning more defered futures contracts are much greater than new crop futures. For example, on April 10, March 2026 HRW wheat futures closed at $6.28½, $0.55½ greater than the July 2025 futures contract that closed at $5.73). Together, these suggest that storing wheat could be profitable. Clearly, farmers should continue to monitor their local basis and deferred futures. But let’s remember we saw the same signals last year at this time of year, and by the time we got to harvest, the market was signaling farmers to sell.

If you do decide to store your wheat, consider a storage hedge, which is selling deferred futures, in order to take advantage of the expected narrowing of basis.