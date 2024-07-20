Post Rock Foundation Granted Second Match

The Post Rock Community Foundation is giving donors a chance to “Double the Impact” this summer thanks to grant funds from the Patterson Family Foundation. Donations made to the Post Rock Community Action Fund through August 15, 2024 will be matched up to $13,320.

The Patterson Family Foundation offered a $70,000 match to funds raised by the Post Rock Community Foundation in 2024. With $56,680 raised during February’s Match Month, the PRCF nearly reached its goal. Now the PRCF has less than 30 more days to raise the remaining $13,320, and if the full Patterson Family Foundation match is met, it will result in a net of $140,000 raised by the PRCF in 2024. Together with the Hansen Foundation Match of $100,000 from the February event the total proceeds to the PRCF from 2024 match month events will equal $240,000.

The Patterson Family Foundation is committed to thriving rural communities just like the Post Rock Community Foundation is committed to local communities, PRCF leaders say.

“At the root of it all is family,” said PRCF chairperson John Baetz. “Our families in the Post Rock area benefit from grants given to our schools, parks, ballfields, art galleries, theaters and more. Don’t miss your chance to ‘Double the Impact’ this summer with your gift to the Post Rock Community Foundation.”

Nearly all of the matching funds earned in 2023 have been put back into community grants. Projects have benefited the entire Post Rock Community Foundation service area including Lincoln County and communities served by USD 298 and 299. Donations are also growing the Post Rock Community Action Fund for more grantmaking in the future.

Donations may be mailed to PRCF, PO Box 62, Sylvan Grove, KS 67481 or give online at https://postrockcf.org/.

_ _ _

About Post Rock Community Foundation

Since 2010, the Post Rock Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, PRCF is proud to serve the communities of Lincoln County and those served by USD 298 and 299. For more information, visit www.postrockcf.org.