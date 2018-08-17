Police: Teen Slapped Officer

A 15-year-old juvenile from Salina was taken into custody after scuffling with police officers Thursday evening.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Charles at 7:30pm after an argument turned violent between the boy and a man in the house.

Police say the juvenile hit a 41-year-old man with a chair and punched him in the head and torso.

Forrester says he then ran out of the house and was found by police a short time later in the area of Prescott and College. As he was being taken into custody the boy allegedly slapped an officer in the head several time.

The 15-year-old was processed by juvenile services and is now facing charges that could include battery, battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.