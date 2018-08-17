Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 64 °

Police: Teen Slapped Officer

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2018

A 15-year-old juvenile from Salina was taken into custody after scuffling with police officers Thursday evening.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Charles at 7:30pm after an argument turned violent between the boy and a man in the house.

Police say the juvenile hit a 41-year-old man with a chair and punched him in the head and torso.

Forrester says he then ran out of the house and was found by police a short time later in the area of Prescott and College. As he was being taken into custody the boy allegedly slapped an officer in the head several time.

The 15-year-old was processed by juvenile services and is now facing charges that could include battery, battery of a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: HS FB Tour – Salina Centra...

Our Rocking M Media High School Football Tour comes to a close. Every day this week, the staff at...

August 17, 2018 Comments

Update: Parolee Arrested after Chas...

Kansas News

August 17, 2018

Police: Teen Slapped Officer

Kansas News

August 17, 2018

ASPCA Assists KBI in Dog Fighting C...

Kansas News

August 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Update: Parolee Arrested ...
August 17, 2018Comments
Police: Teen Slapped Offi...
August 17, 2018Comments
ASPCA Assists KBI in Dog ...
August 17, 2018Comments
Lakewood Remains Closed
August 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH