Police Add Armored Vehicle to Fleet

The Salina Police Department is now the owner of a 2024 Lenco Bearcat armored rescue vehicle.

According to the department, they tool possession of the vehicle in late December. This investment in public safety will enhance the department’s ability to protect our officers,

respond to high-risk incidents, and safeguard the community.

The Lenco Bearcat is a state-of-the-art vehicle designed to provide ballistic protection and operational mobility in life-threatening situations. It will be utilized by our SWAT and Crisis Negotiations personnel in a variety of scenarios, including active shooter incidents, hostage situations, barricaded subject calls, high risk warrant service, rescues of community members and officers and natural disaster response.

The rescue vehicle will serve as a vital tool in protecting first responders and civilians. Its armored design allows officers and rescue personnel to safely approach dangerous situations and evacuate individuals in need. During these critical incidents, the bearcat will provide a secure platform for our tactical team. In addition, the vehicle’s all-terrain capabilities make it invaluable in responding to natural disasters such as floods and severe weather emergencies.

The Bearcat has already been used by the SWAT team during incidents since its arrival. It was used during an incident where a suspect was discharging a firearm at officers. This valuable tool has already aided in keeping officers safe and ending situations without anyone getting seriously injured.

The acquisition of the Lenco Bearcat was funded through a combination of public and privately donated funds. The Police Excellence Foundation of Salina was instrumental in making this purchase which included a gift from the Wilson Family Charitable Trust and other privately raised funds. This purchase also included donations from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office forfeiture funds and I-70/I135 Drug Task Force. The total of these contributions represents over 68% of the $306,903.00 purchase price.