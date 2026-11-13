From Hayes to Salina

She relocated from Hays to Salina a little over a month ago, and new Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Christina Hayes is lovin’ life in her new home.

Hayes grew up in Claflin, and Salina was always a destination for her. She joined the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday to discuss her transition into her new leadership role, her extensive background in community development, and her vision for the future.

Taking the helm on October 1, Hayes brings decades of public service experience to the role. Prior to joining the Salina Chamber, she spent 15 years with the City of Great Bend, where her career included serving as community coordinator, public relations director, convention and visitors bureau (CVB) director, festival creator, and event center manager.

Hayes said has has admiration and enthusiasm for Salina’s progressive momentum, and vibrant downtown district, calling it one of her favorite spots in town. She emphasized that community growth is supported by strong local partnerships, active tourism, and events like the recent marathon,which drew runners from nearly all 50 states.

Hayes outlined several core priorities for her tenure leading the Chamber’s membership base:

Workforce Development: Addressing workforce recruitment and retention challenges by exploring mentorship, youth exposure programs, and partnerships to attract talent to the region.

Chamber as a Connector: Strengthening member engagement among its 700+ members and ensuring the Chamber acts as an active advocate for local businesses, state-level legislative relations, and community collaboration.

Salina is a premier destination for events, including recently hosting a state chamber conference, and an upcoming municipal leadership gathering. The Chamber has been active in attracting large sporting events to Salina including state high school basketball, baseball, softball.

As she settles into her new role, Hayes remains focused on building upon the strong foundation established by her predecessors, ensuring that the Chamber continues to serve as an essential champion for Salina businesses and residents alike.