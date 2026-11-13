Next Steps for Sternberg Following Preservation Effort

The future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History is brighter thanks to an extraordinary outpouring of support from alumni, donors, community members, and friends of Fort Hays State University. Through generous contributions, including leadership support from the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation, the museum will remain open as the university launches a comprehensive effort to build a sustainable future for one of Kansas’ most important educational and scientific resources.

The university had previously announced that the museum would close to the public effective December 18, 2026. That decision followed a $2.4 million reduction of state funding to Fort Hays State University by the Kansas Legislature. The museum operates on a budget of $1.2 million and generated approximately $400,000 in revenue last year.

“What began as a challenge became a powerful reminder of what is possible when people come together around a shared purpose,” said FHSU President Tisa Mason. “The response to Sternberg has been inspiring. Thousands of people stepped forward because they believe in the importance of discovery, education, and preserving the stories of our natural world for future generations.”

The successful effort ensures that more than three million specimens documenting the life and environments of the Great Plains will remain accessible to students, researchers, educators, and visitors from across Kansas and beyond. While preserving the museum was the immediate goal, university leaders say the work now shifts toward creating a model that allows Sternberg to thrive well into the future.

“We didn’t save Sternberg simply to maintain what exists today,” Mason said. “We saved it because we believe in what it can become. This is an opportunity to strengthen the museum’s role as a center for learning, research, engagement, and inspiration. I am incredibly hopeful about where this momentum can take us.”

Planning efforts are already underway. President Mason has charged Provost Jill Arensdorf and Werth College Dean Mark Arant with working alongside museum faculty and staff to evaluate collections, operations, educational programming, and the museum’s broader academic mission. Multiple working groups are conducting reviews and developing recommendations intended to support the museum’s long-term sustainability.

In addition, a volunteer advisory group composed of leaders from business, nonprofit, and government sectors is providing guidance on potential partnerships and opportunities that could support the museum’s future. The group serves exclusively in an advisory capacity and does not make decisions regarding museum operations, staffing, collections, or hours.

“The passion we’ve witnessed over the past several months gives me tremendous confidence in what lies ahead,” Mason said. “Sternberg’s future will be shaped by dedicated faculty and staff, engaged alumni, generous supporters, and a community that understands its value. Together, we are building something that will serve students and visitors for generations.”

More than $600,000 has already been raised through the Save Sternberg campaign to help advance the museum’s long-term future. Combined with the matching funds available, this represents more than $1.2 million in support of the Sternberg Museum from nearly 1,400 donors. This leaves FHSU just $376,000 away from unlocking and maximizing the full $1 million match offered by the Schmidt Foundation.