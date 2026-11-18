Just in time for the holiday season, the Ark Church Salina is gearing up for its 9th annual Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway, aiming to support local families in need.
The massive community outreach event will take place this Saturday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Dean Evans Stadium, located off Markley Road. Organizers plan to serve the first 850 vehicles that arrive, providing each with a substantial bundle of groceries designed to last roughly two weeks.
What started in 2018 in a parking lot parking lot serving 800 families has grown exponentially under the leadership of Senior Pastor John Huseman and outreach coordinator Nick Neuburger. Today, the event has blossomed into a roughly $100,000 community effort backed by roughly 700 dedicated volunteers and funded entirely through the generosity of church members and local supporters who purchase wholesale food.
Unlike many holiday assistance programs, organizers emphasize that no income verification, registration, or personal information is required.
Neuberger says every vehicle that goes through the line will receive an identical, full carload of groceries. The standard package includes among other things:
- Three pizzas
- Five pounds of beef
- Chicken Nuggets
- A large tub of corn
- Green Beans
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Two loaves of bread
- Bottled Water
- Cereal
- Large bag of chips
With cars historically lining up well before dawn, organizers advise participants to arrive early. Teams of volunteers will be stationed throughout the early morning hours, with staging crews managing overnight parking and logistics to ensure the drive-through moves smoothly.
Beyond providing food, Neuburger and church leaders stress that the ultimate mission is to share a message of hope and demonstrate the love of Jesus to the Salina community during the holidays.