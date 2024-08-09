Pesticide Changes Impact Kansas

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is sharing notice that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the emergency suspension of all registrations of pesticide products containing the active ingredient dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate (DCPA). EPA previously approved registrations for pesticide products containing DCPA to control weeds in both agricultural and non-agricultural sites, including non-residential turf sites, nursery stock and produce.

According to the agency, this emergency suspension is a result of EPA’s determination that DCPA is an imminent health hazard, in particular for babies whose mothers were exposed to DCPA during pregnancy. EPA’s determination that led to the emergency suspension comes as a result of the registration review process in which registered pesticides are periodically evaluated to ensure they cause no unreasonable adverse effects on human health or the environment. The emergency suspension is effective immediately, and prohibits the continued sale, distribution and use of any pesticide products containing DCPA.

Dacthal Flowable Herbicide, (EPA Registration Number 5481-487) is the only pesticide product containing DCPA which had been approved for use in Kansas. Although most usage of this product was likely in commercial operations, it is possible that individual consumers may have purchased it as a general use product. If you are in possession of Dacthal Flowable Herbicide, you are advised to cease use of that product and contact the manufacturer for details on the return procedure. Retail or wholesale businesses must remove the products from their sales inventory and contact the manufacturer for details on the return procedure. Do not dispose of the product by any means until you are provided with instructions by the manufacturer.

KDA’s pesticide and fertilizer program oversees the use of pesticides in the state, including registration of pesticide products and enforcement of federal orders that apply to products that are registered for use in Kansas. Additional information about the emergency suspension of DCPA, including the text of the emergency order, can be found on the EPA website at www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-issues-emergency-order-stop-use-pesticide-dacthal-address-serious-health-risk-4.