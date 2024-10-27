Perry Chosen by Raptors in NBA G-League Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Wildcat Tylor Perry was selected with the 15th pick by Raptors 905 in the 2024 NBA G League Draft on Saturday (October 26) afternoon.

Perry had already signed an Exhibition-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors in late June, playing with the Summer League team at the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas July 12-22. He played in all 4 games in summer league action, averaging 1.8 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game. The Exhibit 10 contract allowed the Raptors to convert Perry’s one-year, minimum contract into a two-way contract.

G-League training camp runs from Monday, Oct. 28 to Thursday, Nov. 7 with the regular season for Raptors 905 beginning on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a matchup with the Delaware Blue Coats.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound guard from Fort Coffee, Okla., Perry spent one season at K-State, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors after leading the Wildcats in several categories, including scoring (519), 3-point field goals made (93), free throws (160), assists (148) and minutes (2,238), while starting all 34 games. He scored in double figures in a team-best 24 games with 11 20-point performances. For the season, he averaged a team-best 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.

Perry scored nearly 2,500 points during his college career (2,490 points), which included stints at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College (2019-21), North Texas (2021-23) and K-State (2023-24). He posted double figures in 81 of his 101 career games at the Division I level with 30 20-point efforts and one 30-point performance. He led those teams to a combined 128-40 (.762) record with 4 20-win seasons, one NJCAA National Championship (2021), one NIT Championship (2023) and two conference titles (2021 KJCCC, 2022 C-USA).

In addition to his Big 12 honors, Perry earned a long list of accomplishments in college, which included 2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player, 2023 C-USA Player of the Year, 2022 C-USA Sixth Man of the Year, twice a First Team All-C-USA selection and 2021 NJCAA National Tournament MVP and NJCAA Second Team All-America accolades.