Percussionist to Soar at Stiefel Sunday

Salina percussionist Hanna Applequist will be in the spotlight this Sunday performing with the Salina Symphony in Paul Dooley’s new percussion concerto.

The rhythmic piece puts the performer in unfamiliar territory for most percussionists – on center stage.

Music Director Yaniv Segal joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday and says the performance will be a unique chance for the audience to watch and listen.

The Kaleidoscope season opens with “Fantastique” October 6 featuring colorful and imaginative music.

Percussionist Hannah Applequist will command the spotlight in Paul Dooley’s new percussion concerto, The Soaring Souls, an energetic yet lyrical composition inspired by the tragic love story of Francesca da Rimini. The adventure continues with Symphonie Fantastique, a highly evocative and expressive work full of fantastical imagery, written by Berlioz in response to his own experiences of heartbreak and unrequited love. Prepare to be transported to a world of passion, drama and excitement with this unforgettable concert!

Season Tickets on Sale Now! BOGO for New Subscribers!

Season tickets are available for $265 and $215. The Symphony is offering buy-one, get-one free season tickets for first-time subscribers. Tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 3rd.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact the Symphony Office at

(785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.