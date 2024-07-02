Patrol Preparing For Holiday, Summer Travel

Many people will celebrate the holiday and following weekend by hitting the road and traveling through the Sunflower State. The Kansas Highway Patrol reminds motorists of the importance of traveling safely during the Independence Day holiday and throughout the rest of the summer.

“As travelers take to the highways throughout the 4th of July holiday, there are steps they can take to make it to their destination safely,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Captain Candice Breshears. “Any time you ride in a vehicle, buckle up and make sure children are in the appropriate child safety seats. For those planning to drink over the weekend, designate your sober driver before you celebrate. We want people to enjoy the festivities, but we also want them to be safe.”

Additional Kansas Highway Patrol troopers will be on patrol during Independence Day and following weekend. The focus of the agency will be on safe driving practices including occupant protection, impaired driving, excessive speed, and other crash-causing traffic violations.

Before travelers pack their cars, they can check their route for potential delays or construction with the help of KanDrive at www.kandrive.gov. KanDrive includes camera images, interactive maps and links to rest areas and travel and tourism sites.

If you need help on a Kansas highway, call KHP for assistance at *47 (*HP) or *582 (*KTA) for the Kansas Turnpike.

Here are a few additional tips to help you enjoy summer travel and celebrate Independence Day: