Partnerships Strengthen Beef Industry

Collaboration across state lines is helping strengthen the U.S. beef industry as organizations navigate higher costs, workforce changes and evolving consumer expectations, according to Dave Maples, executive director of the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, and K-State’s beef cattle experts.

“The cost to run these organizations has just been harder — there are fewer dollars, so we have had to integrate and partner,” Maples said, speaking on a recent episode of Cattle Chat, a podcast produced by Kansas State University’ Beef Cattle Institute.

One example of that cooperation is a joint effort between Kansas and Kentucky to share a nutritionist who works with the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association team. The partnership not only helps manage resources, but also broadens expertise across regions.

“You know, we kind of forget that the consumer pays for everything,” Maples said, emphasizing that the beef industry ultimately depends on consumer demand.

K-State veterinarian Brad White agreed, adding that the geography and population differences between the two states play a role in how cattle are raised and finished.

“Part of the reason we have feedlots here is because there aren’t a lot of people here,” White said. “And as much as people like to eat beef in Kansas, we aren’t the predominant customer from a population perspective.”

Through these partnerships, both Kansas and Kentucky are finding new ways to share information and support the next generation of beef professionals. Maples said that at Kentucky’s Eden Shale Farm, the team has been able to provide hands-on learning experiences for their nutritionist, allowing her to better connect with producers while working cattle and understanding their operations firsthand.

The conversation also turned to the importance of welcoming new people into agriculture. Leaders emphasized breaking down barriers for those without an agricultural background, helping them gain experience and appreciation for the work that goes into beef production.

K-State veterinarian Scott Fritz highlighted the role of social media in that effort, noting that younger generations increasingly turn to online platforms to learn about farming and ranching. “That’s an opportunity for producers to show what they do,” he said.

Maples encouraged producers to take that outreach a step further “My approach is to get everyone out to the operation,” he said.

White agreed, adding that many consumers are deeply interested in the passion farmers and ranchers have for raising livestock once they see it for themselves.

Together, the beef cattle experts encouraged cooperation, transparency and consumer engagement, which remain vital to the future of the beef industry.