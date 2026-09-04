Parking Lot Brawler Busted

Police made an arrest following a fight in a parking lot early Friday.

According to Salina Police, at about 2:30 AM, officers responded to Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford, in reference to subjects fighting in the parking lot.

Contact was made with a 46-year-old male. He reported seeing a known subject, identified as Carlos Valenzuela (33), who he has had issues with previously. The two exchanged words and then began swinging at each other.

Valenzuela had wire cutters in his hand when he struck the other male causing small lacerations to the subject’s arms and chest.

Medics responded and the subject refused treatment.

Valenzuela was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include Aggravated Battery.