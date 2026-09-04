Burglar Caught Inside Building

Police made an arrest after a masked intruder was discovered in a Salina downtown building.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 7:30 AM, officers responded to the Masonic Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe, in reference to a burglary. An employee reported arriving at work and finding a male subject wearing a mask with a backpack.

The employee observed several items belonging to her in the backpack. The employee grabbed the items and called law enforcement.

The suspect left the area.

As officers began searching the building, a passerby reported seeing a male run south out of the building. Officers located the suspect, identified as Colton Dale (37) of Salina, several blocks away. He was taken into custody without incident.

Methamphetamine was located on Dale.

While at the police department, Dale attempted to strike an officer but did not make contact.

He was booked into the Saline County Jail and could face charges which inlcude Aggravated Burglary, theft, possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault of a law enforcement officer.