Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in a theft case in which the suspects were caught on camera. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on August 21st a financial card was reported stolen along with the reporting party’s wallet. The individual checked their account and determined the financial card had been used at multiple locations throughout Salina between Tuesday, August 18th and Friday, August 21st.

During the investigation surveillance video of the financial card being used at Salina Travel Plaza, 2140 W. Crawford was obtained. The card was used, at this location, on Wednesday, August 19th for three separate transactions occurring between 5:30 AM and 5:40 AM. The surveillance video shows two females using the card.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-22035.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.