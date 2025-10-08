Parasite Control Strategies

Cattle producers are rethinking traditional parasite control methods, shifting toward more strategic treatments to prevent drug resistance, Kansas State University beef cattle experts say.

“In the past, we would treat everybody, but now we understand that approach creates pressure to select for resistant populations of parasites,” K-State veterinarian Todd Gunderson said.

Experts recommend producers work closely with veterinarians to develop targeted parasite management plans. Factors such as animal age, geographic location and environmental conditions should play crucial roles in treatment decisions.

“Young animals are much more likely to benefit from deworming than older animals,” K-State veterinarian Bob Larson said. “Mature cattle have natural protections against parasites that younger animals do not.”

The new approach emphasizes selective treatment, avoiding blanket deworming strategies that can accelerate parasite resistance problems. Producers are encouraged to consider individual herd characteristics and consult professional veterinary guidance.

Parasite control remains critical for maintaining cattle health and productivity, with strategic interventions proving more successful than broad-spectrum approaches of the past, K-State experts said.

To learn more about this topic and others, listen to the most recent episode of the K-State BCI Cattle Chat Podcast.