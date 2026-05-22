Panda Express Coming to Salina

The Salina Board of Zoning Appeals paved the way for a new restaurant, unanimously approving a zoning application by Panda Express.

The board approved parking and drainage plans for the planned Asian fast-casual restaurant.

The Panda Express in Salina will be located on South 9th Street, across the street from Arby’s. There will be parking for 35 -45 customer vehicles, 10-13 employee vehicles, and two designated online delivery spaces.

Panda Express, the nation’s largest Asian restaurant chain, has revolutionized American Chinese cuisine. Founded in 1983, the family-owned business has grown into a culinary powerhouse, seamlessly marrying authentic Chinese flavors with American tastes. With over 2,600 locations worldwide, Panda Express has played a pivotal role in popularizing American Chinese cuisine to millions around the world.