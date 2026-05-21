All Ages Festival Art Making

The 50th year of the Smoky Hill River Festival offers hands-on artmaking for all ages, encouraging new experiences and community connection by participating in the “Community Tangle” and Viva La Tinta printmaking demonstrations. No experience is needed, and participation is free with the purchase of a wristband.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, situated along the riverbank near the Kenwood bridge, Prairie Works Design will lead Festivalgoers in a “Community Tangle,” an ethereal art experience. The large-scale communal art installation and participatory performance invite festivalgoers to create side-by-side over the course of the Festival, taking place in Oakdale Park from June 11–14, 2026. This project will be open to public engagement on Friday and Saturday from 10 am – 7 pm and Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm.

During the Festival, “Community Tangle” will evolve in real time, its final form shaped by the collective effort, play, and joy shared by the team of artists and everyone who chooses to participate. The completed piece will stand as a visual representation of community connection and creativity built over the 50-year history of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

“Community Tangle” invites participants to co-create a communal structure using natural materials and hands-on collaboration. Construction materials will include branches, vines, twine, grass, cattails, and other natural materials, with the materials themselves used to bind and secure the forms.

Festivalgoers of all ages are encouraged to take part during the Festival, whether contributing for a few minutes or returning throughout the weekend to help the work transform.

For those who may want to be more committed to the project over the weekend, and receive direct communications from the artists’ team, a signup is available on the Festival website, under the volunteer tab, https://salinaareaunitedway.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=101396 as “Community Tangle.” Signup is NOT required to participate.

For those interested in another hands-on project with a take-home element, they can visit Viva La Tinta, a Kansas City-based printmaking group demonstrating inside the handball court near Stage II. This group of printmakers is joining the Festival activities for the first time this year. They will be showing a variety of printmaking processes each day, with times listed in the Festival program and posted at the handball court.

Friday & Saturday: 10 am-11:30 am, 12-2 pm & 4-6 pm

Sunday: 10-11 am & 12-3 pm

Both “Community Tangle” and Viva La Tinta activities are deeply rooted in connection, play, and skill sharing. NO EXPERIENCE is needed for either, just a willingness to try something new.

Festival hours are Thursday, June 11, from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday, June 14, from 10 am to 4 pm. On Thursday, June 11, the Festival opens with food vendors, an art patron party, and the Festival Jam produced by S.M. Hanson Music. Music which starts at 5:45 pm and includes 17 bands playing 12-minute sets for four hours. From Friday through Sunday, the Festival is in full swing with three stages of live entertainment, roving artists, the art show and installations, Artyopolis, and food vendors throughout the weekend.

Photos via Salina Arts & Humanities