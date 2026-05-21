Library Kicks Off Summer Friday

Schools out, and summer is here for area youth.

Salina Public Library is celebrating the beginning of the summer season with the Summer Kickoff Party on Friday.

The party is from 5–7 p.m. at Caldwell Plaza south of the library and all are invited.

Families can enjoy carnival games, face painting, and free pizza while supplies last.

Summer Learning Packets will also be available beginning that day in the Technology Center. These free packets are designed to help prevent the summer slide with age-appropriate reading and activity challenges. Completed packets can be returned to the library in exchange for prize tickets.

According to the organization, at the center of the summer initiative is the community reading challenge, encouraging participants of all ages to read or listen to books throughout the summer for chances to win prizes. Community members can submit the number of books they complete each week either in person at the library or online through the library’s website. Picture books, chapter books, novels, and audiobooks all count toward the challenge.

To help support local families throughout the summer, the library is once again partnering with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church to provide free grab-and-go lunches beginning May 28 through July 31. Lunches will be available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McKenzie Center across from the library. Lunches are first-come, first-served, with priority given to youth ages 0–18.

Later in the summer, participants will have opportunities to celebrate their reading accomplishments. The library’s summer season runs from May 22 through July 30, with the final prize drawing taking place on July 31. The Youth Summer Pool Party will be held on Sunday, July 26, from 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Kenwood Cove. Free tickets will be available at the Youth Services desk beginning Monday, July 20. Each ticket admits one youth and one adult, and youth ages 11 and older may attend without an adult. The Adult Summer Party will be held on Friday, July 31, from 5–7 p.m. at Ad Astra Books and Coffee House. The event will feature live music from J. Michael Terrell and raffle prize drawings for summer reading participants.

For more information about summer reading, events, or submitting reading totals, visit salinapubliclibrary.org or follow Salina Public Library on Facebook and Instagram.