Central Theatre Earns National Honor

Salina Central High School has been recognized as a recipient of the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence Program. This initiative recognizes middle and high schools across the United States for their exceptional student-led involvement in theatre production.

According to the organization, the nationwide program now entering its third year, called upon schools to demonstrate creativity and student leadership in theatrical disciplines such as stagecraft, direction, performance, choreography, and design. Winning schools receive free licensing and production materials to produce Disney musicals, plus exclusive educational webinars with industry professionals.

The selected schools will produce performances of iconic Disney musicals such as Newsies, High School Musical, and Alice in Wonderland, JR. in the 2026-27 school year. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment to inspire the next generation of storytellers while providing schools with the resources to produce high-quality theatrical productions.

The recipients, listed alphabetically:



Advanced Learning Academy at Fox Tech High School – San Antonio, Texas

Cairo High School – Cairo, Ga.

Calvary Christian School – Columbus, Ga.

Desert Edge High School – Goodyear, Ariz.

Edward H. White High School – Jacksonville, Fla.

Falls Lake Academy – Creedmoor, N.C.

Hedgesville High School – Hedgesville, W.Va.

Hickory High School – Chesapeake, Va.

Horizon West Middle School – Windermere, Fla.

Howell Middle School South – Howell, N.J.

I.S. 78 Roy H. Mann – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jesús Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard – Dallas, Texas

Jule F. Sumner High School – Riverview, Fla.

Lincoln High School – Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Mandeville High School – Mandeville, La.

Munster High School – Munster, Ind.

Oscar Smith High School – Chesapeake, Va.

Salina Central High School – Salina, Kan.

Silver Creek High School – Longmont, Colo.

Southside Christian School – Simpsonville, S.C.

Students from School of Excellence alumni schools will kick off the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana with a thrilling tribute to Disney’s High School Musical, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original Disney Channel film and the ongoing impact of school theatre on students worldwide.

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More information about the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program can be found at foundation.schooltheatre.org.