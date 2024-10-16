OPINION: Farm Policy is Important to Kansans

Farm policy doesn’t typically grab national headlines, but it is something everyone should care about because it touches the lives of every single person here in the United States and abroad. U.S. farm policy has long provided a critical safety net — for both farmers and consumers — to ensure the safest, most abundant and affordable food supply in the world.

As the CEO of Alliance Ag & Grain, an agriculture co-op here in southwest Kansas, I know firsthand the impact of U.S. agriculture policy — and not just on the 2,000 farmer-owners and rural communities we serve, but for citizens across the country.

Actions taken by our elected officials and policymakers reverberate up and down the food chain, from a farmer’s field to local grocery shelves and your kitchen table. These decisions affect what you cook for dinner, what you order in your favorite restaurant, and how much it costs. These policies determine what your kids are eating at the school cafeteria and the nature of programs that give a helping hand to the one in seven Kansas children who are food insecure.

Did you know that the U.S. enjoys the safest and most affordable food supply in the world? That didn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of policy passed in the wake of the Great Depression designed to provide our nation’s farmers with economic safety nets to help them weather challenging economic times and ensure a stable food supply for the nation.

Did you know that the Farm Bill’s federal nutrition program provides a lifeline to people in both urban and rural communities? Hunger does not discriminate, and currently nine out of 10 counties in the U.S. with the highest rates of food insecurity are rural.

Did you know that U.S. farmers are eager to be part of incentive-based conservation solutions because they, better than almost anyone, understand the need to sustain the health of their soil and water for future generations? Farmers need policies that help them innovate on the farm while practicing the latest conservation methods. Adopting new agricultural innovation requires significant investment. The Farm Bill conservation programs help to offset some of that cost to encourage greater adoption.

At its core, agriculture policy determines how our food is grown, processed and distributed. It influences the price of groceries, the quality of our food and the environmental footprint of farming operations.

We know that when agriculture policy supports diverse and resilient farming practices, it helps buffer against the shocks of extreme weather events and market volatility.

We know that when policies promote innovation and efficiency in farming, they help keep prices manageable and prevent sudden spikes that can strain household budgets.

A healthy, affordable, and sustainable food system is a universal concern, influencing everything from public health to economic stability. By prioritizing discussions about agriculture and rural policy, we’re not only supporting the farmers and communities that are the backbone of our food system, we’re ensuring that everyone benefits from a robust and reliable food supply. After all, we all rely on farmers three times a day. For breakfast, lunch and dinner.

It is up to all of us to make sure policymakers prioritize agriculture and food policy. As Congress works to authorize a new, comprehensive, five-year Farm Bill, policymakers should remember that food security is national security. We need certainty for our farm economy — and we need it now.

Stan Stark is the CEO of Alliance Ag and Grain, a diverse, full-service grain and supply company located in southwest Kansas.

Story via Kansas Reflector