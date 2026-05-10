OPINION: Animal Shelter Crisis Demands Unity, Not Escalation

The long simmering issues surrounding Salina Animal Services have finally reached a breaking point. Allegations against employees — including criminal charges — and growing frustration with the city commission have pushed the situation into full public view.

What is happening now is not sudden; it is the culmination of years of unresolved concerns. And while recent changes were overdue, the road back to the highperforming organization Salina once had will require far more than reactive fixes.

Few issues ignite public emotion like those involving animals and children. When a story goes viral, the consequences — good and bad — spread quickly and often uncontrollably. Salina is experiencing that reality now. But emotion alone cannot guide the path forward.

For years, residents, volunteers, and advocates have raised concerns about SAS operations. Yet turning those concerns into a sustained, highpriority agenda item has proven difficult.

Responsibility for that failure does not fall on one side alone. The commission has listened, but slow or incomplete responses have created a perception of indifference.

Meanwhile, the passion of animalwelfare advocates — often rooted in legitimate fear for the animals’ wellbeing — is too easily dismissed as extremism. When both sides feel unheard, the divide widens.

Running an animal services department is extraordinarily complex. It requires enforcing municipal code, coordinating volunteers, managing budget and donations, sheltering stray and relinquished animals, handling quarantines, and making difficult decisions about adoption, euthanasia, or courtordered outcomes. It is emotionally taxing work that demands professionalism, compassion, and consistency. And ultimately, leadership either meets that standard — or it does not.

If the commission proceeds with hiring an outside consultant to conduct a full assessment, the community must allow that process to unfold without constant interference. Critique has its place, but not at the expense of progress.

Likewise, the hostility directed at the two employees facing charges must stop. The accusations are serious, and accountability is essential — but so is due process. No one deserves threats of violence, and the online rhetoric has crossed that line far too often.

Whether you are a citizen, a city employee, or an elected official, the truth is simple: everyone involved wants Salina Animal Services to succeed. The animals deserve better. The community deserves better. And the only way forward is through cooperation, not escalation.

– – –

Michael Ragsdale was a Salina Animal Shelter employee in the late 1990s and early 2000s