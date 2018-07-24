UPDATE: North Salina Gun Battle

Shots were fired in North Salina late Tuesday afternoon.

Salina Police tell KSAL News the incident happened at around 4:45, as a sheriff deputy was washing his patrol vehicle at a car wash at the corner of Broadway and State Streets.

Morton says the deputy heard gunfire in a parking lot directly east of the car wash. The deputy ran over, pulled his gun, and engaged the individuals involved.

No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

One suspect fled in a silver passenger car. The car possibly has a rear window shattered. It has a Kansas license plate. The first three numbers on the plate are 649. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed west on State Street.

Morton says one person was taken into custody at the scene.

As police taped off the area, a baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and scattered cash was visible on the ground.

Morton cautions that the individual in the car should be considered armed and dangerous.

