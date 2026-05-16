Locomotives Honoring America’s 250th

You may soon see some unique locomotives roaming the rails. BNSF Railroad Thursday unveiled a series of specially painted locomotives to honor America’s 250th birthday.

According to the Railroad, the three new locomotives, carrying numbers 250, 1776 and 2026, feature an exclusive livery ahead of the nation’s Semiquincentennial birthday on July 4, 2026.

Each locomotive, specially painted by Mid-America Car, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, proudly features our nation’s red, white and blue colors and the America250 logo. The locomotives feature a nod to the Preamble to the United States Constitution with the words, “We the People.” The trailing end of the locomotives includes the words “Freedom and Liberty” on either side, with the circle of stars on the tail, paying tribute to the Betsy Ross flag.

These three historic locomotives will travel BNSF’s 32,500-mile rail network for special events, while joining the rest of the BNSF fleet to deliver the nation’s freight for the customers and communities we serve across the supply chain.

BNSF is America’s largest railroad, operating in 28 states including Kansas, and three Canadian provinces.

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Photo via BNSF Railroad