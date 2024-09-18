Nolan Magee Added to Men’s Basketball Staff

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills has named Nolan Magee the program’s new director of operations.

As the Director of Operations, Magee has a hand in scheduling, camps, practice times, team itineraries and coordinating academics between student-athletes and student services.

Magee followed Mills to Wichita State after a year as a graduate assistant at Oral Roberts. He completed his master’s degree as a graduate assistant at Wichita State in May 2024 and was elevated to Director of Operations.

Prior to Oral Roberts, Magee was a student manager for the Iowa State University men’s basketball program for four years. He graduated from Iowa State in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

He is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa.