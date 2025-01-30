No Interruption in Salina Meals on Wheels

While it’s unclear what trickle down effects an order pausing federal aid will have, or even if the order has been rescinded, what is clear is the impact it will have on the local Meals on Wheels program in Salina. It will NOT impact the daily deliveries.

Rosie Walter from the Saline County of Department of Senior Services tells KSAL News Saline County funds the program locally, with a portion of the funding reimbursed. She says whose who participate in the program will not notice any changes. She adds that there could potentially be some changes in other senior programs, but it’s unknown what at this point.

Meals on Wheels are hot, nutritious lunches delivered Monday through Friday to home bound seniors and caregivers. Obviously there is a nutritional value to those who participate. But there are other benefits as well including:

Meal delivery services reduce loneliness

Meal recipients feel more confident about staying at home

Meal delivery services lower the rate of falls

Staying at home can save everyone money

Meal delivery volunteers keep an eye on recipients

In Salina, volunteers deliver about 265 meals a day.