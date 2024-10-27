No. 16 Kansas State Edges Kansas 29-27

Box Score | Postgame Notes

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas football fell 29-27 to Kansas State on Saturday evening in the 122nd edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Kansas State kicked a go-ahead 51-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the game.

Running back Devin Neal became the all-time program leader in total touchdowns with 44 for his career. Neal finished with 66 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown to go along with five receptions for 36 yards. He is seven yards shy of becoming the program leader in career rushing yards.

Kansas received the opening kickoff and started the game by marching down the field with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive. The series culminated with a 38-yard touchdown run around the right edge by running back Sevion Morrison to give Kansas an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing Kansas State possession, the Jayhawks defense allowed a couple first downs but forced the Wildcats to punt. At the end of the first quarter, Kansas held a 7-0 lead.

Kansas State was able to tie up the game in the second quarter by finishing a 13-play, 95-yard drive. Avery Johnson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Will Anciaux to even the game at 7-7 with 11:09 remaining in the second quarter.

The following Kansas possession started at the 1-yard line. Kansas State’s defense capitalized on the Jayhawks being deep in their own territory and forced a safety on the first play of the drive. Kansas State led 9-7 with 11:02 left in the second quarter.

After the Kansas kickoff to restart the game, Kansas State took over at the 41-yard line. The Wildcats then went 59 yards in eight plays, which ended with a Garrett Oakley 2-yard touchdown reception from Johnson. Kansas State stretched its lead to 16-7.

Kansas responded on its next offensive possession. The Jayhawks drove 75 yards in six plays over 3:44 that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels to wide receiver Luke Grimm. A 36-yard reception by wide receiver Trevor Wilson was the first play of the drive to help set up the Kansas scoring drive. The score made it a 16-14 game as the teams went into halftime.

The Wildcats got out to a quick start in the second half. A 54-yard run by DJ Giddens put Kansas State into the red zone less than a minute into the quarter. Two plays later, Johnson kept the ball and rushed 10 yards for a touchdown. That made it a 23-14 Kansas State advantage with 13:15 to go in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks once again had an answer offensively. Kansas went 65 yards in nine plays that was capped off with a 24-yard touchdown run by Neal to become the all-time program leader for total touchdowns. The PAT was no good which made it a 23-20 game with 8:54 left in the third quarter.

Kansas State was able to drive the ball down to the Kansas 21-yard line on the next possession, but that is where the KU defense created its first turnover of the game. Jereme Robinson forced a fumble that was recovered by JB Brown. Both teams would trade punts on their next possessions.

Kansas regained the lead just before the end of the third quarter. KU took over with the ball near midfield at its own 46-yard line. The drive started with a 42-yard pass from Daniels to Grimm, putting Kansas inside the red zone. Two plays later, Daniels scrambled up the middle eight yards for a touchdown to give Kansas a 27-23 advantage with 0:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Kansas State drove down to the Kansas 9-yard line on the next drive. The defense held the Wildcats there and forced a field goal. The three points cut it to a 27-26 Kansas lead with 13:23 to go in the game. Each team had its next two possessions stall out.

Kansas took over the ball with 3:59 remaining and ended up fumbling 15 seconds later. The Wildcats took control of the ball at the Kansas 48-yard line with 3:44 left in the game. Kansas State was able to pick up 15 yards and kick a 51-yard field goal to go ahead 29-27 with 1:42 remaining.

The Jayhawks had one final opportunity, but the Jayhawks could not move the ball past midfield. Kansas State kneeled down three times to end the game.

UP NEXT

Following the second bye week on the schedule, Kansas returns to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 9 to host Iowa State, who is currently unbeaten and atop the Big 12 Conference standings at 7-0 (4-0 Big 12).