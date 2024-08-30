Nineteen Wildcats Set for 2024 NFL Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the 2024 NFL season kicking off one week from today, 19 former Kansas State players have been placed on active rosters, practice squads or injured reserve lists as the 32 organizations set their initial rosters for the season earlier this week.

The 19 former Wildcats on opening-weekend NFL rosters are the most since they also had 19 to open the 2009 season. Of the 19 players, 12 are on offense and seven are on defense. Four players off last year’s squad enter their rookie seasons, a list that includes second-round draft pick Ben Sinnott (Washington), third-round draft pick Cooper Beebe (Dallas), seventh-round selection KT Leveston (Los Angeles Rams) and rookie free agent Khalid Duke (Tennessee – practice squad).

Leveston, along with Minnesota offensive lineman Dalton Risner, were placed on injured reserve but were designated for return, which means they will miss at least four games but will be allowed to be added back to the active roster later in the season.

Aside from the four players from last year, Adrian Martinez, a K-State quarterback in 2022, is on a regular-season roster for the first time in his career as he is on the New York Jets’ practice squad. Martinez is coming off a UFL campaign in which he was named league MVP and helped the Birmingham Stallions win the UFL Championship.

The longest-tenured former K-State players on NFL rosters are Tyler Lockett and Cornelius Lucas, both entering their 10th seasons. Lockett has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks, while Lucas is in his fifth year with the Washington Commanders after having spent time with the Detroit Lions (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Chicago Bears (2019). Additionally, Cody Whitehair is entering his ninth season in the NFL but his first with the Las Vegas Raiders after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Former Wildcats on NFL Rosters

Player Organization Position Experience Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas City DE 2nd Year Cooper Beebe Dallas OL Rookie JuJu Brents Indianapolis CB 2nd Year Khalid Duke* Tennessee OLB Rookie Josh Hayes Tampa Bay DB 2nd Year Timmy Horne^ New York Giants DT 3rd Year Malik Knowles^ Minnesota WR 1st Year KT Leveston^ Los Angeles Rams OL Rookie Tyler Lockett Seattle WR 10th Year Cornelius Lucas Washington OL 10th Year Adrian Martinez* New York Jets QB 1st Year Byron Pringle Washington WR 7th Year D.J. Reed New York Jets CB 6th Year Dalton Risner^ Minnesota OL 6th Year Ben Sinnott Washington TE Rookie Skylar Thompson Miami QB 3rd Year Deuce Vaughn Dallas RB 2nd Year Cody Whitehair Las Vegas OL 9th Year Russ Yeast Los Angeles Rams DB 3rd Year

* – Practice Squad; ^ – Injured Reserve