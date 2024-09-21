New Soybean Plant Celebrated

While this southeast Kansas town’s population peaked more than 100 years ago, the opening of the region’s largest ever economic development project means its best days are ahead, Lt. Gov. David Toland said Thursday.

Toland spoke to a crowd of more than 100 state and federal lawmakers, economic development officials and construction company representatives who gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Bartlett soybean crushing plant just south of Cherryvale. The town’s population peaked at 4,700 in 1920 and is now 2,200.

Toland, a Democrat and Iola native who also serves as commerce secretary, said the project reminds him of southeast Kansas’ “glory days.”

“When heavy industry was pouring into this region and our towns were booming,” Toland said of the early 20th century, “it looked a lot like this, and we’re doing it again.”

The $375 million plant, which began accepting shipments of soybeans in February, can house 49 million bushels of the crop and will help create food, animal feed and fuel, officials said. Now that it’s operational, Bartlett executives said, it will employ about 60 full-time workers.

Kelly said the construction of the facility is part of Kansas’ “economic transformation” that began when she took office in 2019. She said the state had attracted $20 billion in private investment and created or retained tens of thousands of jobs in the past five and a half years.

“We’re focused on creating opportunity everywhere,” Kelly said, “so that Kansans regardless of their ZIP code have the chance to … prosper in one of our state’s strong and vital communities.”

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, joined state lawmakers to celebrate the new facility and noted it had been 100 years since Cherryvale had a significant manufacturing facility.

“That’s why this is so important,” Marshall said. “It’s taken 100 years to bring something like that back to this particular community.”

Bartlett, which was purchased by Savage in 2018, received both state and local incentives to ensure the plant landed in Cherryvale as the company conducted its nationwide search. Company executives said Kansas officials also quickly approved environmental permits and offered other assistance.

Bill Webster, vice president for Bartlett, said Toland gave him his home phone number.

“This is a level of engagement that is not ceremonial or delegating,” Webster said. “It is hands-on, and it has made a profound difference.”

Story via Kansas Reflector