New Saline County Clerk Selected

A replacement for Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss-Boos, who is leaving the position in a couple of weeks, has been selected.

The Saline County Republican Central Committee met Thursday night and elected Tammy Arnold as the new Saline County Clerk.

According to the Party, Arnold was selected from a field of 4 candidates. She was elected by the precinct committee men and women in attendance.

Arnold will fill the unexpired term of current clerk Doss-Boos, whose resignation is effective September 13.

Doss-Boos is leaving after a 29-year career with Saline County to become the new Director of Administration and Finance at the Salina Regional Airport. Since 2017, she has served as Saline County Clerk and Election Officer, overseeing county elections, records management, budgeting and tax rolls, public services, statutory compliance, and staff development. She previously served as Deputy County Clerk/Election Officer from 2011 to 2017 and spent 14 years with the Saline County Appraiser’s Office.

Arnold has worked in the Saline County Treasurer’s Office for 16 years. Saline County Chair Brenda Smith said Arnold is “excited for this new role” .

The certificate of election has been sent to the Governor for approval.