New Register of Deed to Start in October

Saline County will have a new Register of Deeds at the beginning of October.

The Saline County Republican Central Committee met this week and elected Michelle Newell as Register of Deeds effective October 1st. She will fill the unexpired term of current Register of Deeds Rebecca Seeman. The certificate of election will be sent to the Governor for approval.

After serving as Register of Deeds since 1999, Rebecca Seeman submitted her resignation to Saline County Republican Chair Brenda Smith to be effective October 1, 2024, due to her retirement from public office.

Newell has worked in the Saline County Register of Deeds office for 18 years and won the August primary to be on the ballot for the Register of Deeds during the general election in November. She is unopposed.

“With the election of Michelle to fill the unexpired term, this should provide for a smooth transition in the Register of Deeds office” advised Brenda Smith, Saline County Republican Party Chair.