New Ag Course in Collaboration With NASA Acres

Garden City Community College’s Crop Production program is proud to announce the launch of a new course, Technology in Agriculture, in collaboration with NASA Acres, NASA’s national initiative focused on advancing agricultural innovation through Earth observation technology. The course is designed to immerse students in the cutting-edge tools that are transforming today’s agricultural industry.

Through a dynamic blend of classroom learning, hands-on experience, and real-world applications, students will explore key topics such as crop genetics, remote sensing, satellite imagery, agricultural equipment, variable rate prescriptions, guidance systems, and precision agriculture.

“Technology is rapidly advancing the way we grow, manage, and harvest crops,” said Elisa Mai, GCCC Crop Production Technology Assistant Professor. “By collaborating with NASA Acres, we’re giving our students access to innovative tools and real-world data that can make a measurable difference in the future of agriculture.”

The course equips students with the knowledge and skills to boost efficiency, productivity, and sustainability in modern farming operations. Thanks to collaboration with area farmers, students will also analyze data from local fields and participate in field days, supported by Kansas State University.

Enrollment is now open for Technology in Agriculture (AGRO-111), a fall course beginning Monday, August 18. Taught by Ms. Mai, the class will meet Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:30 to 10:25 AM on the GCCC campus.

NASA Acres applies satellite data solutions to address some of the most pressing challenges in U.S. agriculture. By connecting space-based science with on-the-ground decisions, the program empowers farmers, ranchers, and agri-food leaders to build more sustainable and resilient agricultural systems. Learn more about NASA Acres at: https://www.nasaacres.org.

For more information or questions about this course, please contact Elisa Mai at [email protected] or 620-276-9507.