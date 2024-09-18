Nationwide Search Begins For Next Bethany President

Bethany College has launched a nationwide search in an effort to find its 16th president.

According to the school, this critical leadership role presents an exciting opportunity for an accomplished individual to shape the future of one of Kansas’ leading liberal arts institutions.

The Presidential Search Committee comprises representatives from the Bethany College Board of Directors, faculty, staff, alumni, and the greater Lindsborg community. The committee will follow the principles of transparency, confidentiality, and collaboration to ensure a thorough and thoughtful process. The goal is to identify a leader who will continue to enhance the college’s reputation for academic rigor, cultural enrichment, and community engagement.

“We are excited to begin this search for Bethany’s next president,” said Dr. Rob Habiger ’69, Chair of the Presidential Search Committee and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. “Bethany College is an institution with a storied history and a bright future. We are seeking a leader who is not only committed to academic and institutional excellence but also to nurturing the values that have made Bethany a cornerstone of the Lindsborg community for more than 140 years.”

Potential candidates and individuals wishing to nominate others for consideration are encouraged to visit the college’s Presidential Search webpage at bethanylb.edu/presidential-search for further information on the position and the application process.

Bethany College invites all qualified candidates to apply or to share the opportunity with individuals who may be well-suited for the role. The committee plans to name the new president by April 2025.

For confidential inquiries or questions, please get in touch with Dr. Rob Habiger, Search Committee Chair, at [email protected].

Bethany College, founded in 1881, is deeply rooted in its commitment to the liberal arts and its affiliation with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America . Known for its vibrant music, arts, and athletics programs, Bethany continues to be a beacon of academic excellence, serving a diverse and engaged student body.

