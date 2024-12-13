Muzzleloaders to Rendezvous at 4-H Building

The Prairie Longrifles club of Salina is ready for a vintage weekend that’s packed with plenty of firepower.

Luke Long with Prairie Longrifles joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how muzzleloaders and black powder enthusiasts will gather at the 4-H Building for a two day rendezvous.

The gathering will be a chance for old friends to reunite and newcomers to learn about the sport – and how to load your rifle.

Attend to buy, sell or trade Muzzleloaders, Fur Hats, Tomahawks, Powder Horns, Flintlocks, Buffalo Rifles and much more at the 32nd Annual Living History Fair.

The Prairie Longrifles Historical Trade Fair is Saturday and Sunday, December, 14 at 9am to 5pm and December,15 from 9am to 4pm at the 4-H Expo Center Building located at 900 Greeley Avenue in Salina.

Admission is $2.

12 & under are free or those dressed in Period Attire are admitted free as well.

Photo courtesy Prairie Longrifles Facebook Page