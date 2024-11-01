Mustangs season ends with loss at Maize South

The Salina Central Mustangs’ season came to an end on Friday night, falling on the road to the Maize South Mavericks 56-35.

The Mustangs entered the game at 4-4 on the season, as the #10 seed in the Class 5A West Bracket. The Maize South Mavericks were the #7 seed, posting a record on 5-3 entering the playoffs.

Maize South scored on its opening possession, capping off an eight play drive with a touchdown pass from QB Tate McNew to WR Alex Singateh. The connection was the first of eight total touchdowns that McNew accounted for in the win.

From there, Salina Central would go three-and-out, punting the ball back to the Mavericks. Maize South would then fumble on their next play, setting the Mustangs up in prime scoring position, but Central would be unable to find its offensive footing, failing to convert on fourth down, and once again turning the ball over to the Mavs.

Maize South would take advantage of Central’s missed opportunity, scoring in just three plays, thanks to a long touchdown pass to WR Landon Gatto, his first of what would be four in the contest.

Central would respond by scoring on their next possession, as QB Jack Gordon would find RB Keaton Smith for a 29 yard score on the fifth play of a quick, impressive drive. On Maize South’s next possession, McNew would throw a pass deep over the middle, deflected into the hands of a Salina Central defender, and once again setting up the Mustangs in plus territory.

For a second time in as many Maize South turnovers, Salina Central would be unable to take advantage, turning the ball over on downs, and giving the Mavericks some room to breathe. Again, it would be Maize South to take advantage of Central’s missed opportunity, putting together an eight play touchdown drive to extend the lead.

Maize South would control the rest of the second quarter, out pacing Central 21-0 in the quarter, and taking control of the game. The Mavericks would take a 35-7 lead into the locker room, and never relinquish the lead.

The Mavs would extend their lead to as much as 42-7 in the third quarter before the Mustangs would muster a rally, closing to within 42-21 on a touchdown run from RB Cooper Reves. Reves would surpass 1,100 rushing yards in the contest, cementing himself as one of the state’s top backs as he ends his junior campaign.

Following Central’s rally, Maize South would again respond, scoring a pair of touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to match its biggest lead of 35 points, leading 56-21 with just six minutes to play.

Salina Central closed the game with a pair of scores in the end, a Touchdown pass from Gordon to Bodie Rodriguez, his second touchdown catch of the night. As well as a short touchdown run from Sophomore backup QB Griffin Hall in the closing seconds.

With the loss, Salina Central ends the season at 4-5 overall, their first losing season since 2020, and just their second under Head Coach Mark Sandbo. Maize South improves to 6-3 on the season, and will travel to take on 5A West #2 seed Goddard-Eisenhower in the Regional Round next week.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: COOPER REVES

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: GAGE GIBSON

UNOFFICIAL STAT TOTALS

Salina Central – 412 total yards / 131 rush / 281 pass

Jack Gordon: 25/42 passing, 267 yards, 3 TD

Cooper Reves: 22 rush, 85 yards, 1 TD

Tate Gary: 6 catches, 75 yards

Bodie Rodriguez: 5 catches, 47 yards, 2 TD

Maize South – 501 total yards / 120 rush / 381 pass

Tate McNew: 24/34 passing, 381 yards, 6 TD & 11 rush, 74 yards, 2 TD

Landon Gatto: 9 catches, 182 yards, 4 TD

Braxton Liby: 8 catches, 94 yards, TD

SCORING PLAYS

1ST QUARTER

9:50 – MSHS, 29yd TD pass from McNew to Singateh, Kick good. (MSHS 7-0)

6:38 – MSHS, 54yd TD pass from McNew to Gatto, Kick good. (MSHS 14-0)

4:58 – SCHS, 29yd TD pass from Gordon to Smith, Kick good. (MSHS 14-7)

2ND QUARTER

10:20 – MSHS, 37yd TD run by McNew, Kick good. (MSHS 21-7)

2:03 – MSHS, 9yd TD pass from McNew to Gatto, Kick good. (MSHS 28-7)

1:18 – MSHS, 9yd TD run by McNew, Kick good. (MSHS 35-7)

3RD QUARTER

6:51 – MSHS, 24yd TD pass from McNew to Gatto, Kick good. (MSHS 42-7)

3:34 – SCHS, 18yd TD pass from Gordon to Rodriguez, Kick good. (MSHS 42-14)

1:01 – SCHS, 7yd TD run by Reves, Kick good. (MSHS 42-21)

4TH QUARTER

9:47 – MSHS, 8yd TD pass from McNew to Liby, Kick good. (MSHS 49-21)

6:04 – MSHS, 6yd TD pass from McNew to Gatto, Kick good. (MSHS 56-21)

3:34 – SCHS, 13yd TD pass from Gordon to Rodriguez, Kick good. (MSHS 56-28)

0:02 – SCHS, 7yd TD run by Hall, Kick good. (MSHS 56-35)

GAME AUDIO