Mustangs Commemorate 2025 State Championship with Ring Ceremony

Featured Image courtesy of Salina Central Athletics

Sunday’s ring ceremony for Salina Central football was the final phase of a dream realized in the fall.

The stands of Salina Stadium were filled with friends and family of the players and coaches who came together to win the program’s seventh state championship in November.

Head football coach Mark Sandbo broke down the journey of the 2025 Mustangs winning the 5A state championship into three phases.

Phase 1 came before the season, when the Mustangs took their first team picture with the complete 2025 roster. A moment when everyone involved looked around and saw they could accomplish something special given the collective talent across the team.

Phase 2 was officially achieving their goal of becoming 5A state champions. Central won state in emphatic fashion, following a 41-point second half explosion against Basehor-Linwood to win 51-34 in Emporia on November 29th.

Finally, Phase 3 was Sunday’s celebration. A chance for the 2025 Mustangs to be together as they received a piece of history that will be with them for the rest of their lives. The state championship rings, made by Jostens, are custom fitted and include 60 individual diamonds representing every member of the team.