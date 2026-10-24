Mustangs Can’t Sustain Momentum, Fall to Andover in Week 8

FINAL:

ANDOVER 24

CENTRAL 14

The Mustangs knew they would need their best performance of the season to take down one of Class 5A’s top teams. The 7-0 Andover Trojans were the only team to defeat Salina Central last season and entered Friday night having already secured a share of their second consecutive league title.

With a win, Central could have claimed a share of the league title alongside Andover, but the Mustangs came up short.

After a 32-31 win over Andover Central in Week 7, head coach Mark Sandbo described his team’s performance as “survival,” pointing to the Mustangs’ lackluster play despite escaping with a victory.

In the regular-season finale, Central knew it would need a much sharper performance and in the first half they delivered.

An opening 12-play drive ended in 11-yard rushing touchdown for quarterback Griffin Hall who was relied upon heavily to run the ball throughout the night.

Andover responded with its own scoring drive, capped off by leading rusher Pete Vega scoring from eight yards away.

What followed may have been the most impressive drive of the Mustangs’ season. Over 21 plays and more than seven minutes, Central methodically moved down the field behind well-blocked running plays, screen passes and an overall efficiency reminiscent of the drives that fueled last year’s state championship run.

Griffin Hall rushed for his second touchdown of the night from just a yard away to make it 14-7 Central at the half.

Central’s defense limited Andover to just 15 plays over the entire first half, looking like a team poised for another deep run.

Receiving the second half kickoff, the Trojans came out with more urgency and moved the ball down the field with a mix of pass and run. The drive seemed to stall when they faced fourth-and-three from the Central 34-yard line, but a creative play call and use of backup quarterback Tyler Jones resulted in the game tying touchdown after receiver Carson Goentzel broke tackles and turned a short completion in the play of the game for the Trojans.

Central’s next drive ended in a failed fourth down attempt, giving momentum right back to the Trojans.

But Andover didn’t take control of the game immediately after. In fact, running back Pete Vega fumbled inside the 10-yard line and gave it back to the Mustangs.

Again Central turned it over on downs and couldn’t sustain the long drives they had in the first half.

Finally, Andover leaned on its run game with more carries for quarterback Will Quin as he led them down the field and took the lead 21-14 on the second touchdown for Pete Vega.

With just under five minutes left, the Mustangs approached their next drive as if it was their last chance to score. Once inside Andover territory, back-to-back penalties put them behind the sticks and forced them into straight drop backs for Hall and his receivers.

Ultimately, fourth-and-22 was too much to overcome and another turnover on downs gave it back to Andover and secured an undefeated regular season for the Trojans.

Central dropped to 5-3 with the loss but will host a first round playoff game at Salina Stadium next week.