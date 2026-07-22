Mural Celebrates Dunbar Legacy

The walls of the historic Paul Laurence Dunbar School have always held stories. Now, a new mural helps bring those stories to life.

CKF Addiction Treatment has unveiled a new community mural at the Dunbar School, home of the Pathfinder

Community Center, celebrating the legacy of one of Salina’s most significant historic landmarks while looking

toward its future as a place of healing, connection, and recovery.

According to the organization the mural was created by Joe Worley with BrickMob. It reflects the people, history, and resilience that have shaped Dunbar School for generations.

During a recent community viewing by the Dunbar School Alumni Association, one attendee summed it up in a way that resonated with many say “it feels like we’re looking at Dunbar Superheroes.”

“There are some buildings that mean more than the bricks they are built with,” said Jessica Eckels, CEO of CKF Addiction Treatment. “Dunbar is one of those places. Every room has a story, and every generation has left something behind. We’re simply honored to be part of its next chapter. If this building can continue bringing

people together, whether for education, community, and now for recovery, then we’re doing exactly what we

hoped it would do.”

The Paul Laurence Dunbar School has always been more than a historic building. As Salina’s school for Black

students during segregation, it became a place where generations learned, gathered, and built community. Today, CKF is honored to help carry that legacy forward, ensuring the building remains a place of hope, connection, and opportunity while preserving the history that makes it so important.

“We believe recovery happens in community,” Eckels said. “This building has always brought people together. We’re honored to continue that tradition while ensuring its history is preserved for future generations.”

The mural is one of several recent investments in the Dunbar School, including restoration efforts, community gathering spaces, and expanded recovery programming designed to make support more accessible for individuals and families across central Kansas.

Community members are encouraged to visit the Pathfinder Community Center and experience the mural firsthand.