Thieves Target Rural Property

Thieves target a detached building in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between 7:45 in the morning and 4:15 in the afternoon on Monday thieves broke into a detached building in the 4600 of N Powers Road. It appears someone unsuccessfully tried to force open a door, before breaking a window to gain entry and then opening a door.

Items take include:

Two Rifles

1 Shotgun

1 Handgun

1 Red Ryder BB Gun

1 Pellet Gun

1 Chainsaw

1 Air Compressor

1 Dewalt Recharable Driver

1 Impact Driver

1 Cordless Hammer Drill

1 Mitre Saw

1 Large Arctic Cooler

Liquor

Loss is estimated $4,780, damage at $565.