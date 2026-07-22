Thieves Target Rural Property

By Todd Pittenger July 22, 2026

Thieves target a detached building in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between 7:45 in the morning and 4:15 in the afternoon on Monday thieves broke into a detached building in the 4600 of N Powers Road. It appears someone unsuccessfully tried to force open a door, before breaking a window to gain entry and then opening a door.

Items take include:

  • Two Rifles
  • 1 Shotgun
  • 1 Handgun
  • 1 Red Ryder BB Gun
  • 1 Pellet Gun
  • 1 Chainsaw
  • 1 Air Compressor
  • 1 Dewalt Recharable Driver
  • 1 Impact Driver
  • 1 Cordless Hammer Drill
  • 1 Mitre Saw
  • 1 Large Arctic Cooler
  • Liquor

Loss is estimated $4,780, damage at $565.

 

 

 