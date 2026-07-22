Thieves Target Rural Property

Thieves target a detached building in rural Saline County.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between 7:45 in the morning and 4:15 in the afternoon on Monday thieves broke into a detached building in the 4600 of N Powers Road. It appears someone unsuccessfully tried to force open a door, before breaking a window to gain entry and then opening a door.
Items take include:
- Two Rifles
- 1 Shotgun
- 1 Handgun
- 1 Red Ryder BB Gun
- 1 Pellet Gun
- 1 Chainsaw
- 1 Air Compressor
- 1 Dewalt Recharable Driver
- 1 Impact Driver
- 1 Cordless Hammer Drill
- 1 Mitre Saw
- 1 Large Arctic Cooler
- Liquor
Loss is estimated $4,780, damage at $565.